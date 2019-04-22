Chadron Scholastic Contest rescheduled to May 8

By Chadron State College Relations

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s 58th annual Scholastic Contest has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 8, due to a snow storm on the original date in April.Registration is open until Thursday, May 2, according to Jamie Hamaker, chair of the Scholastic Contest committee.

High school students from Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming will convene on campus to take 42 tests in subject areas across the curriculum. Two new tests include one in Environmental Science and one in Physical Science.

Tests will take place at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Results can be viewed online.

CSC President Randy Rhine said the college appreciates the efforts on the part of the school districts, administrators, and teachers who have selected, encouraged, and supported student participation in the contest.

Each senior who places first in a competition earns a one-year tuition waiver to CSC. The top school in each of the five divisions receives a plaque. The student winners of each test will receive a CSC sweatshirt, and medals will be awarded to the top three students in each test. Those finishing in the top 25 percent of each test will receive certificates of merit, while all participants will receive certificates of participation.

Activities for students while they are not competing include a photo booth in the Student Center, yard games south of High Rise, a fingerprint lab in Old Admin, rides with the Army National Guard at the Lindeken Clock Tower, a scavenger hunt in the King Library, a shoot around in the Nelson Physical Activity Center, and a concert in Memorial Hall.