Chadron Scam

According to Chadron Chamber Director Brooke Smith, “Chadron Public Schools has been contacted by several local businesses concerning Pocket Pros selling ads for a Spring Pocket Schedule.”

“Many of these businesses are given the impression that Pocket Pros is representing the school district. These businesses have indicated that Pocket Pros is pushy and rude.”

“Please be aware that Pocket Pros is in no way connected to the school, nor does the school receive any financial compensation for these schedules.”

“The only schedules that benefit Chadron Public Schools, in any way, are the poster size schedules printed for the fall, winter and spring activities. Activity Director Andy Pope and his secretary Meg Williamson handle all the ads on the placards. They send out letters in the spring to advertisers for the following school year’s schedule.”

If there are any questions you may contact Sara Taylor (Business Manager at Chadron Public Schools) at 432-0700 or Andy / Meg at 432-0707.