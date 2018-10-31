Chadron Rollover Accident Claims Two Lives

According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, “At approximately 7:00am on October 31st the Dawes County Attorney/Coroner and the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover to investigate a fatality accident.”

Haug says, “21 year old Megan Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 32 year old brother, Donald Nelson, was transported by rescue workers to the Chadron Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.”

The cause of this accident is still under investigation.