Chadron residents arrested for ketamine, meth, tramadol, child abuse, and theft

Chadron residents were arrested in the last few weeks for multiple controlled substances, theft, and child abuse.

On Friday, Jan. 11 the Chadron Police Department, members of the WING Drug Task Force, and Nebraska State Patrol served a search warrant on the residence of 936 Bordeaux Street in Chadron. The search warrant was the result of Chadron Police Department’s on-going investigation into multiple burglaries and thefts in Chadron, along with a WING investigation into the manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances in late 2018, Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said.





“During the service of the warrant numerous items of contraband were found, including methamphetamine, prescription pills, and controlled veterinarian pharmaceuticals. Officers also located chemicals and equipment suspected to be used in the manufacturing of controlled substances. In addition, officers seized stolen credit cards and located tools used to gain entry into locked items or locked buildings,” said Lordino.

According to Lordino, additional information lead to another search warrant at a Chadron area storage unit used by James and Mandi Hardy, where more suspected controlled substances in the form of prescription pills were located.

“Suspected stolen property from a local burglary, including controlled substances in the form of prescription Tramadol pills and Diazepam was discovered to have also been stashed on Federal National Grassland in rural Northwestern Nebraska. These items were also recovered and the investigation is still on-going,” said Lordino.

On Jan. 11, 38 year old Mandi Hardy was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (Ketamine) with intent to deliver (Class IIA Felony), possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, class IV felony), possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol, class IV Felony), child abuse (class IIIA Felony), criminal possession of a financial transaction device (Class IV felony), possession of burglars tools (class IV felony), possession of stolen property (misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (infraction). Hardy was transported to the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10% of $75,000.00.

On Jan. 28, 34 year old James Hardy was placed under arrest on a Dawes County arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine, class IV felony), possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol, class IV felony) and child abuse (class IIIA felony). Hardy was transported to the Dawes County Jail and bond was set at 10% of $75,000.00.

“If you have any information related to this crime or other crimes, please get involved by calling your local law enforcement agency. You can leave an anonymous tip by visiting the Nebraska State Crime Stoppers website at https://nebraskacrimestoppers.com/ ,” says Investigator Matt Freeman.