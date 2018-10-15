Chadron Resident Arrested For Assault On An Officer And DUI Refusal

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On Sunday, October 14, Officer Brewer Newton of the Chadron Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation, in the Common Cents parking lot. The operator of the vehicle, Matosapa Richards of Chadron, exited the vehicle and began to walk away. Richards resisted arrest, punching the officer in the face, but was eventually brought under control with the assistance of two citizens who saw the incident while fueling their vehicle. Richards was placed into the back of a patrol vehicle, where he continued to resist by kicking officers. Once restrained, Richards refused a preliminary and chemical tests of his breath and was placed under arrest for DUI. While getting medical clearance at the Chadron Community Hospital, Richards again assaulted officers, this time spitting into the face of one officer.” “Law Enforcement is a very dangerous profession. At a moment’s notice you can be on the ground fighting with someone that has nothing to lose. I want to personally thank the two citizens that came to the aid of Officer Newton on Sunday,” says Chief Tim Lordino.

“Richards was transported to the Dawes County Jail and booked on four felonies: Assault on a Police Officer (two counts), Driving under the Influence 3rd Offense, and Resisting Arrest 2nd Offense. Also he was also arrested on four misdemeanors: Assault on a Police Officer with a Bodily Fluids, Refusal of a Preliminary Breath Test, Refusal to submit to a Chemical Test and Obstruction. Richards is being currently being held on 10% of 10,000 bond at the Dawes County Jail.”