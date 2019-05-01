Panhandle Post

Chadron ranks #6 ‘Best High School’ in Nebraska

By JERRY MACK
Chadron High School Principal 

We’re proud to announce that Chadron High School ranks as the #6 ‘Best High School’ in Nebraska for 2019 according to the newest release of the U.S. News & World Report rankings.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that Chadron High School ranked in the top six high schools in the state.
Previous rankings include:

    • 2015  2nd
    • 2016  6th
    • 2017  5th
    • 2018  3rd
    • 2019  6th

Chadron Senior High School is ranked sixth within Nebraska. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Chadron Senior High School is 19%. The total minority enrollment is 22%, and 37% of students are economically disadvantaged.

2019 Rankings Chadron Senior High School is ranked #2,518 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. Read more about how we rank the Best High Schools.

All rankings:

2019 U.S. News & World Report State Rankings #1  Elkhorn South, #2  Elkhorn High, #3  Millard North, #4  Bennington, #5 Millard West, #6  Chadron

