Chadron ranks #6 ‘Best High School’ in Nebraska

By JERRY MACK

Chadron High School Principal

We’re proud to announce that Chadron High School ranks as the #6 ‘Best High School’ in Nebraska for 2019 according to the newest release of the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Chadron High School ranked in the top six high schools in the state.

Previous rankings include:

2015 2nd 2016 6th 2017 5th 2018 3rd 2019 6th



(Excerpt from usnews.com)

Chadron Senior High School is ranked sixth within Nebraska. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Chadron Senior High School is 19%. The total minority enrollment is 22%, and 37% of students are economically disadvantaged.



2019 Rankings Chadron Senior High School is ranked #2,518 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college. Read more about how we rank the Best High Schools.

All rankings:

2019 U.S. News & World Report State Rankings #1 Elkhorn South, #2 Elkhorn High, #3 Millard North, #4 Bennington, #5 Millard West, #6 Chadron