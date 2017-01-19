Chadron Quarters for Aquatics VIP Tour Planned

A Quarters for Aquatics VIP Tour is planned for those who have made donations to the Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center. This event will take place on Sunday February 12th from 3 PM – 5 PM at the Aquatics Center.

You can gain entry to the tour by bringing a filled Quarters for Aquatics personal bank. Past donors are welcome as well.

In addition to this tour two raffles are in progress. The “blue” or slide/membership raffle prizes are: an annual pass to the Aquatics Center, the honor of being the first person down the slide followed by the second through tenth persons down the slide.

The second raffle is the “red” or Dignitary Down the Slide raffle. This is an opportunity to send a dignitary down the slide. You can place the name of a local dignitary on raffle tickets to nominate them to go down the slide. The dignitary with the most tickets will be the chosen one.

Winners will be notified prior to the VIP Tour.

Tickets may be purchase from a member of Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Lions and Rotary. Additionally, you may purchase tickets and Morford’s Decorating and the Chamber office.