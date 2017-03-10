Chadron Putt-A-Round Another Success



The sixth annual Putt A-Round (PAR) was another huge success. Pictured in front of the PAR Committee are Loni Watson accepting a donation on behalf of the Chadron Public Schools High School Golf Boys/Girls Golf Teams; John Ritzen accepting a donation on behalf of CSC Women's Golf and Melissa Webster accepting a donation on behalf of Team Bob. The Mulligan proceeds were dedicated to Team Bob this year, netting $1340.

On Saturday, February 25th, forty-five teams competed at miniature golf. Participating businesses around Chadron each created their own miniature golf hole. The teams of five traveled from hole to hole to complete their round of golf throughout the day.

This event is sponsored by the Chadron Ladies Golf Association (CLGA). The proceeds from this event support CLGA Golf Tournaments, and youth golf programs.

Additionally, it is a great opportunity for our local establishments to enjoy a boost of business on a Saturday afternoon. The American Legion is also a great partner in this event. They serve as headquarters for the beginning and ending of the tournament and provide a great final meal.

Next year the tournament will take place on Saturday, February 17th.