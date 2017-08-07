Chadron Police To Participate In “You Drink &Drive, You Lose” Crackdown

From Friday, August 18th, 2017 through Monday, September 4th, 2017, the Chadron Police Department will be participating in the “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” crackdown sponsored by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety (NOHS). The Chadron Police Department recently received an $1853.22 grant from the NOHS, which will provide twelve patrol officers and four communication dispatchers 64 hours of extra coverage in the 18 day enforcement period.

The purpose and goal of the crackdown is to reduce the amount of injury and fatalities incurred by individuals who choose to consume alcohol and drive their vehicles while they are above the legal blood alcohol level.

STATISTICS: According to NHTSA,

In 2016, there were 81 alcohol related driving fatalities, accounting for roughly 37% of total motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the State of Nebraska.

Of the 10,265 people who died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the United States in 2015, 6,507 (66%) were drivers with a BAC of .08 or higher.

2016, 34% of Nebraska fatalities were alcohol related.

The most frequent recorded BAC level among drivers involved in fatal crashes who had been drinking had a BAC of .15 or greater.

Of the 1,132 children age 14 and younger killed in motor vehicle crashes, 209 occurred in alcohol-impaired crashes.

A total of 8,199 DUI arrests were made in the state of Nebraska in 2015.

During the last campaign, the Chadron Police Department was successful in removing intoxicated drivers from the roads and hopes to build on the success of promoting safe and responsible driving in the community. The consequences of drinking and driving are jail time, large fines, loss of driver’s license, and operating privileges as well as possible adverse effects on job prospects, and financial costs.

The Chadron Police Department will step up enforcement and remaining highly visible during the high risk hours. The Chadron Police Department believes the chance of being caught is too high to risk given the consequences. Officer DeBock says, “I would ask the public to be sensible and responsible and make the choice to not drink and drive. If you plan on drinking, be sure to have a sober driver available, and wear your seatbelt.”

