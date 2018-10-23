Chadron Police Reminds The Public About Theft Prevention And Safety Tips

The Chadron Police Department would like to remind the public, as the holidays approach, we see more homes and vehicles get broken into due to the vehicles and homes being left unlocked. Also remember that if you leave your keys in the vehicle, it is easy for someone to steal your vehicle. Don’t have a false sense of security and leave your vehicle running and unattended.
The following is a short list of other theft prevention and safety tips:
- Keep doors and windows locked on residences, dorm rooms, garages, and vehicles.
- Do not hide spare keys inside of vehicles.
- Try to park under street lights, security lights, or other well-lit areas.
- Do not leave firearms inside of vehicles.
- Keep a list or photographs of the serial numbers for valuable personal property. This increases the chance of Law Enforcement being able to recover your property if it is ever stolen.
- Use security lights on your home, also consider security cameras or a security system for your home. Security camera systems are becoming very affordable and user friendly to install.
- Keep garage doors closed at all times.
- Do not leave anything valuable unattended in vehicles. If you must leave items in a vehicle keep them out of sight and in a secure area such as the vehicle trunk.
- Install your street address in large reflective numbers that are visible from the street. This makes it easier for Police to find your house in an emergency.
- If you see any suspicious person or persons, call your local law enforcement agency.
