Chadron Police reminds residents about snow removal

The Chadron Police Department is reminding the public about the City of Chadron snow removal ordinance.

The Chadron Police Department would like to remind all residents and business owners within the City of Chadron to shovel sidewalks and public walks to keep them free of snow and ice. It is the owner’s responsibility to keep sidewalks free of snow, ice, mud, or other substances, to prevent injury.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino provided Panhandle Post with this City Ordinance below.

Chadron City Ordinance 13-209 – “It shall be unlawful for the occupancy of any lots, or the owner of any vacant lot or lots within the corporate limits of the City to allow snow, sleet, mud, ice or other substance to accumulate on the sidewalk contiguous thereto, or to permit any compacted snow, sleet, ice, mud, or other substance to remain upon said sidewalk; but such sidewalk shall be cleaned within five hours after the cessation of the storm, unless the storm or snow fall has taken place in the night time, in which case the sidewalk shall be cleaned before 8:30 a.m. the following day.”