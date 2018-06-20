Chadron Police Reminds Residents About Firework Safety, Ordinances

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “To ensure this Fourth of July goes off with a BANG! The Chadron Police Department would like to remind everyone of the City Ordinances pertaining to fireworks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 250 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.”



Within the City of Chadron, permissible fireworks can be discharged starting on June 25th and ending on July 5th.

June 25 th through July 3 rd permissible fireworks can be discharged from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

July 4 th permissible fireworks can be discharged from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. on July 5 th .

It is unlawful to discharge fireworks within 300 feet of a fireworks stand, gas station, or in a public park. Fireworks may be discharged at other times upon obtaining a special permit approved by the City Council. All local vendors will have what is considered to be permissible fireworks.

While enjoying the holiday, remember these safety tips:

Only use fireworks as intended, and according to their instructions.

Don’t try to alter them or combine them. Attempts to manufacture homemade fireworks can be deadly and may be a criminal in nature.

Have adult supervision at all times.

Discharge fireworks in a clear and open area.

Always have water on hand (A hose or bucket).

Never relight a “dud” firework.

Do not point or throw fireworks at another person, object, or animal.

Discharge one firework at a time.

Avoid the use of alcohol while discharging fireworks

Be aware that fireworks even utilized in the right way can malfunction causing serious injury or death.

When shooting fireworks off with friends, ensure there is appropriate space so that people avoid running into each other during the “light and get away!” process.

Have an alternate light source such as a flashlight or illumination available to see what you are attempting to light.

Report inappropriate or misuse of fireworks to the Chadron Police Department @ 432-0510

You may check out further tips by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fireworks

Enjoy! And have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day!!