Chadron Police Remind Residents Of Parking

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “In August of this year the Chadron City Council passed a resolution prohibiting parking on the north side of 10th Street. This is from east of the tennis courts to Cedar Street between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Over the past several weeks the police department has placed warning notices on vehicles that are parked in violation of this resolution. The Chadron Police Department will begin issuing citations at 5:00 a.m. on September 14th for any vehicles parked in violation of this resolution. Vehicles are also subject to towing at the owners expense. ”