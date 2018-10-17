Chadron Police Remind Citizens About Halloween Tips

Halloween is such a wonderful time of year and a special “treat” for our youth. Yet, it is important that we stay attentive for any potential safety hazards. The Chadron Police Department wishes everyone a happy, fun, and above all, safe Halloween. To ensure everyone has positive experiences we suggest following these tips.





PARENTS

Always escort your young children and carry a flashlight.

Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or-treating.

Set a specific time for your child/children to be out and if possible a specific route.

Always know who is trick-or-treating with your children.

Walk on the sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk along the left curb facing oncoming traffic.

Instruct your children NEVER to enter any homes.

Stay in well-lit areas.

Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.

Choose fireproof costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.

Dress your children in appropriate fitting costumes to avoid tripping and snagging.

Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.

Avoid allowing children to wear masks, hats, or other headgear which could restrict their vision.

Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.

Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.