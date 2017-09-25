Chadron Police Release You Drink and Drive, You Lose Results

The Chadron Police Department participated in the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety (NOHS) You Drink and Drive, You Lose Crackdown from Friday, August 18, 2017 to Monday, September 4, 2017. The Chadron Police Department received a grant from NOHS for the campaign. The $1,853.22 grant provided the opportunity for 12 Officers and 4 Dispatchers to work 64 hours in the enforcement period.

The goal of this campaign was to reduce the amount of injury and fatalities incurred by individuals who choose to consume alcohol and then drive their vehicle while they are above the legal blood alcohol level. During the course of the crackdown, Chadron Police Department Officers made a total of 72 stops over the course of the 64 hours in the enforcement period. Of the 72 stops made, the following violations observed were:

Stop Sign/Stop Light Violations

Speeding Violations

No Headlights

No Tail Light

No Use of Turn Signal

No Proof of Insurance

Expired Operators License

D.U.I Arrest

During the Enforcement period a total of 70 warnings, 1 MIP, 1 arrests/citations for Driving under the Influence were issued. The Chadron Police Department urges everyone to be safe and think ahead when you are going to consume alcohol. Have a designated driver and/or a plan to get home safely before you go out. The consequences of drinking and driving are jail time, large fines, loss of driver’s license and operating privileges as well as adverse effects on job prospects, and financial costs.

If anyone has questions regarding this campaign, please contact the Chadron Police Department.

