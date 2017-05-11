Chadron Police Make Felony Domestic Assault Arrest

On Thursday May 04, 2017, Officers were contacted by a victim of an alleged domestic assault that had occurred on April 30th, 2017. The Chadron Police Department began an investigation to this alleged domestic assault. After conducting multiple interviews over the course of several days, the Chadron Police Department applied for and received a search warrant for the residence at 428 Mears Street, Chadron, which served on May 9, 2017. Officer seized a machete with a blade length of 18inches, several journals and a cellular phone. As a result of the investigation and subsequent search warrant, Samuel J. Mullins (age 28) was arrested for 3rd degree domestic assault (a Class I Misdemeanor), strangulation (a Class IIIA Felony), terroristic threats (a Class IIIA Felony), and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited (a felon) person (a Class III Felony). Mr. Mullins was transported to the Dawes County Jail and his bound was set at 10% of $50,000.00.

