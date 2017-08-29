Chadron Police Investigating Multiple Thefts

According to Lt. Richard L. Hickstein, “The Chadron Police Department is currently investigating multiple thefts from vehicle and thefts of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and theft of a utility trailer. The thefts occurred during the nights of August 24th and 25th. Vehicles targeted by the subject(s) were both locked and unlocked and items taken include electronics, purses, tools, loose change and any easily movable items of value. All motor vehicles that have been reported stolen have had the keys readily available within them. One of two vehicles taken has been recovered. The Chadron Police Department is presently looking for the second stolen vehicle, which is a Silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, Silver in color with Nebraska license plate 61416R. The motorcycles taken were dirt bikes and have not been recovered yet. The dirt bikes stolen are 2000 Kawasaki mini bike and 2014 Honda Enduro with Nebraska Motorcycle plate 6978.”

“We ask everyone to lock your vehicles. Take anything of value out of the vehicle and if you have to leave something of value inside, hide it under the seat or in the trunk, out of sight. Do not leave the keys to a motor vehicle inside the vehicle.”

“At this time the suspect(s) involved with these crimes remain at large. We are asking for the public’s assistance. We are asking if anyone has any knowledge or information related to these crimes or have observed or sees anything suspicious in their neighborhood; to immediately call the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510 or 911 in cases of an emergency. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at (308) 432-0519. Crime Stoppers can also utilized at 1-800-422-1494 or via the internet at http://www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com/“