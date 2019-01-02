Chadron Police hold 14th annual “Shop with a Cop”

The Chadron Police Department would like to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the generous citizens, local businesses, and organizations for their support with this year’s “Shop with a Cop” program. Chadron Police says, “because of your kindness, many children within our community experienced a much happier holiday than they otherwise might have.”





This year the program was able to serve approximately 239 kids between the efforts of “Toys for Tots” by Wahlstrom Ford. Cash donations totaled $7,369.62. This also included food, gift cards, and other non-cash donations. Many children were able to pick out toys, and some had toys delivered to their homes. The children had a blast going shopping with a Police Officer, State Trooper, and a Deputy Sheriff. Not only did the Chadron Police purchase things the kids need, they were also able to spend time with them in a positive atmosphere instead of the negative situation.

The Chadron Police Department also participated in “Turkeys for Tickets”. Citizens stopped by our local law enforcement and received a frozen turkey instead of a traffic citation. The turkey could either be used by the recipient or paid forward to someone in need.

The Chadron Police Department will continue taking donations for this program throughout the coming year. These donations will be used during the 2019 “Shop with a Cop” campaign.



