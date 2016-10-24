Chadron Police Halloween Tips

Halloween is such an exciting night of the year and a particularly special treat for young children. It is also an

important time to be extra vigilant for potential safety hazards. The Chadron Police Department wants everyone to

have a happy, fun, and safe Halloween. To ensure everyone has great memories we suggest following these tips.

PARENTS

 Always escort your children and carry a flashlight.

 Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or- treating.

 Set a specific time for your child/children to be out and if possible a specific route.

 Always know who is trick-or- treating with your children.

 Walk on the sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk along the left curb facing oncoming traffic.

 Instruct your children NEVER to enter any homes.

 Stay in well-lighted areas.

 Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.

 Choose fireproof costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.

 Dress your children in appropriate fitting costumes to avoid tripping and snagging.

 Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.

 Avoid allowing children to wear masks, hats, or other headgear which could restrict their vision.

 Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.

 Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.

 Consider a Halloween party at your residence instead of going out to trick-or- treat.

TRICK-OR- TREATERS

 Do not trick-or- treat by yourself. Stay in a group.

 If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, Styrofoam, or other pliable material.

 Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.

 Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.

 Don’t run! Walk to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways. If there are no

side-walks stay as far left of the roadway as possible.

 Walk in the direction facing traffic.

 Always assume the driver does not see you.

 Only trick-or- treat at homes with their porch light on. Never approach a car offering candy.

 Wait until you get home before eating any treats.

HOMEOWNERS

 Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.

 If you are placing a Jack-O- Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.

 Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.

 Never invite children into your home.

 Keep pets away from children.

 Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.

 If using candles, keep them away from the path of children.

 Immediately notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity.

MOTORISTS

 Drive slowly and cautiously.

 Look for children walking on the street, running, and darting in between parked vehicles.

 Be extra careful when entering and exiting driveways.

 Avoid using your cell phone while driving because it will cause a distraction

 Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.

 Never drink and drive.