Chadron Police Halloween Tips

Halloween is such an exciting night of the year and a particularly special treat for young children. It is also an
important time to be extra vigilant for potential safety hazards. The Chadron Police Department wants everyone to
have a happy, fun, and safe Halloween. To ensure everyone has great memories we suggest following these tips.
PARENTS
Always escort your children and carry a flashlight.
Be familiar with the neighborhood where your children will be trick-or- treating.
Set a specific time for your child/children to be out and if possible a specific route.
Always know who is trick-or- treating with your children.
Walk on the sidewalks. If there is no sidewalk, walk along the left curb facing oncoming traffic.
Instruct your children NEVER to enter any homes.
Stay in well-lighted areas.
Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them.
Choose fireproof costumes made of light colored material so they can be easily seen in the dark.
Dress your children in appropriate fitting costumes to avoid tripping and snagging.
Consider placing reflective or glow in the dark tape on your children’s costumes.
Avoid allowing children to wear masks, hats, or other headgear which could restrict their vision.
Avoid having children carry replica firearms, swords, or toys which can be mistaken for the real thing.
Teach children their home and/or parent’s cellular phone number or 911 in case they get lost.
Consider a Halloween party at your residence instead of going out to trick-or- treat.
TRICK-OR- TREATERS
Do not trick-or- treat by yourself. Stay in a group.
If props are carried, they should be made of soft rubber, Styrofoam, or other pliable material.
Do not take short cuts, especially through alleys.
Obey all traffic signals and look in all directions when crossing the street.
Don’t run! Walk to your intended destination and don’t dart in and out of cars or driveways. If there are no
side-walks stay as far left of the roadway as possible.
Walk in the direction facing traffic.
Always assume the driver does not see you.
Only trick-or- treat at homes with their porch light on. Never approach a car offering candy.
Wait until you get home before eating any treats.
HOMEOWNERS
Turn on your porch light so children know it is all right to visit your home.
If you are placing a Jack-O- Lantern on your porch, place a glow stick inside instead of a candle.
Hand out only commercially wrapped candy.
Never invite children into your home.
Keep pets away from children.
Maintain clear walkways that are free from obstruction.
If using candles, keep them away from the path of children.
Immediately notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity.
MOTORISTS
Drive slowly and cautiously.
Look for children walking on the street, running, and darting in between parked vehicles.
Be extra careful when entering and exiting driveways.
Avoid using your cell phone while driving because it will cause a distraction
Play your music at a reasonable volume so you can listen for potential children crossing your path.
Never drink and drive.
Comments
Myfrogtee Shirt says
Hi! I found a Best T shirt for this halloween vacation. This is the official t-shirt and. If you like it you can click on the link below to buy it.
get it: https://myfrogtee.com/holiday/halloween/disney-resting-witch-face-shirt/