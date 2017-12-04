Chadron Police Dept. Issues Reminder On Snow Removal

The following release was provided to Panhandle Post by the City of Chadron Police Department:

Our snow was a little late this year, but it seems it is beginning to make itself known. As a reminder to all businesses and residents in Chadron, the sidewalks and walkways adjoining businesses and residential dwellings need to be kept clear of snow ice and other hazardous substances to ensure a clean, safe environment for the citizens of Chadron in accordance with Chadron City Ordinance §13-209 Public Walks Kept Clean; Snow, Ice and Mud.

With the warmer weather appearing after storms and cold weather it is tempting to just let the snow and ice melt; the additional hazards of melting and freezing temperatures can make a dangerous condition and we urge you to help us keep Chadron safe.

If you have any questions about the Public Walks Kept Clean; Snow, Ice and Mud ordinance or would like to make a complaint, please feel free to call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510.

13-209. PUBLIC WALKS KEPT CLEAN; SNOW, ICE AND MUD. It shall be unlawful for the occupancy of any lot or lots, or the owner of any vacant lot of lots within the corporate limits of the City to allow snow, sleet, mud, ice, or other substance to accumulate on the sidewalk contiguous thereto, or to permit any compacted snow, sleet, ice, mud, or other substance to remain upon the sidewalk; but the sidewalk shall be cleaned within five hours after the cessation of the storm, unless the storm or fall of snow shall have taken place in the nighttime, in which case the sidewalk shall be cleaned before 8:30 a.m. the following day.