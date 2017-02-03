Chadron Police Dept. Arrests Local Man On Fall River Co, SD Warrent

Chadron Police have arrested a 26 year old Chadron Man on an arrested warrant from Fall River County, South Dakota. According to a News Release from Police Chief Tim Lordino, On Thursday, January 2nd , 2017, at around 11:00 AM, officers with the Chadron Police Department received information that Gage Canaday, of Chadron, had an active arrest warrant out of Fall River County, South Dakota for delivering of prohibited items (methamphetamine) to an inmate inside a jail; a class 4 felony, and possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance; a class 5 felony. Mr. Canaday was arrested at his place of employment without incident and is currently being held in the Dawes County Jail on a $10,000 bond.