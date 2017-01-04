Chadron Police Department You Drink and Drive, You Lose Campaign

The Chadron Police Department participated in the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety (NOHS) You Drink and Drive, You Lose campaign from Friday, December, 15, 2016 to Sunday, January 1, 2017. The Chadron Police Department received a grant from the NOHS for the campaign. The $1,537.14 grant provided the opportunity for nine officers to work 36 hours in the enforcement period.

The goal of this campaign was to reduce the amount of injury and fatalities incurred by individuals who choose to consume alcohol and then drive their vehicle while they are above the legal blood alcohol level. During the course of the campaign, Chadron Police Department Officers made a total of 29 stops over the course of 36 hours in the enforcement period. Of the 29 stops made, the following violations observed were:

Stop Sign/Stop Light Violations

Speeding Violations

No Headlights

No Tail light

Vision Obstruction

No use of Turn Signal

No Proof of Insurance

Expired Operators License

Driving left of center

D.U.I Arrests

During the enforcement period a total of 28 warnings, 1 fix-it-ticket, and 2 arrests/citations for Driving under the Influence were issued. The Chadron Police Department urges everyone to be safe and think ahead when you are going to consuming alcohol. Have a designated driver and/or a plan to get home safely before you go out. The consequences of drinking and driving are jail time, large fines, loss of driver’s license and operating privileges as well as adverse effects on job prospects, and financial costs.