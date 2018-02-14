Chadron PD Seizes 70 Pounds Of Marijuana

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “Chadron Police officers were dispatched to the Maverick gas station early this morning regarding a report of a suspicious female asleep inside a vehicle next to one of the gas pumps. Officer Newton and Sergeant Freeman made contact with a 35-year old female named Sara Boyd of Nampa, Idaho. Boyd was the only occupant of the vehicle. During this initial contact, Officer Newton noticed an item associated with the use of methamphetamine and subsequently asked Boyd for consent to search Boyd’s vehicle. Boyd consented to a search and officers found a suspected methamphetamine pipe and approximately 5.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine.”

“Upon finding the suspected methamphetamine, Officer Newton stopped his search of Boyd’s vehicle and applied for and was granted a search warrant for a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo registered to Boyd. Officers searched Boyd’s car and found 70 pounds of high grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Officers also found $6,783.74 in cash and ledgers which indicated the marijuana was in route to Iowa, Ohio, and Indiana.”

Boyd was arrested and transported to jail where her bond was set at 10% of $100,000.00 for the following offenses;