Chadron PD Reminds Citizens That School Buses Are Like Traffic Signals

According to the Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “It has been brought to the attention of the Chadron Police Department that there are a number of motorist who are passing/overtaking school buses in and around Chadron incorrectly. As these school buses are carrying Chadron’s most prized possessions and the Chadron Police Department would like to issue all motorists this friendly reminder.”



“Upon meeting or overtaking, from the front or rear, any school bus on which the yellow warning signal lights are flashing, the driver of a motor vehicle shall reduce the speed of such vehicle to not more than twenty-five miles per hour and prepare to stop, driver shall bring such vehicle to a COMPLETE STOP when the school bus is stopped, the stop signal arm is extended, and the flashing red signal lights are turned on, and SHALL REMAIN STOPPED until the flashing red signal lights are turned off, the stop signal arm is retracted, and the school bus resumes motion.”

“Any person found in violation of this law will be issued a citation for Neglect Driving under Chadron City Ordinance 16-405, and is subject to Chadron City Ordinance Blanket Fine Penalty for the first offense. Any subsequent offenses, the violator shall be issued a citation under Nebraska Revised Statue 60-6,175 and shall be guilty of a Class IV misdemeanor, and shall be fined $500.00 plus court costs. They shall also be assessed points on his or her motor vehicle operator’s license.”

Please watch out for our children and drive safe!