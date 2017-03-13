Chadron PD Investigating ; Residential Burglaries, Theft Of Motor Vehicle And Thefts From Vehicles

The Chadron Police Department is currently investigating multiple residential burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from motor vehicles that have happened over the previous two weeks. Subject(s) have entered both locked and unlocked homes and the items taken include jewelry, electronic devices, currency, firearms and hunting equipment. Vehicles targeted by the subject(s) were both locked and unlocked and the items taken include currency, purses, and stereo equipment. The Chadron Police Department has recovered two of the three stolen vehicles. We are presently looking for a White 2004 Cadillac SRX with Nebraska plates; 69-A993. (See image above) There have been four residential burglaries and eight thefts of items from vehicles over the past to weeks to include the three stolen vehicles.

“We are asking that you lock your vehicles and hide items of value in the trunk or glove box. We also are encouraging the public to secure your home and valuables. Area lighting around your home is a strong deterrent to criminals. Don’t be an easy target,” says Lieutenant Hickstein.

At this time the suspect(s) involved with these crimes remain at large. We are asking for the public’s assistance. We are asking if anyone has any knowledge or information related to these crimes or have observed or sees anything suspicious in their neighborhood; to immediately call the Chadron Police Department at (308) 432-0510 or 911 in cases of an emergency. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at (308) 432- 0519. Crime Stoppers can also utilized at 1-800-422-1494 or via the internet at http://www.nebraskacrimestoppers.com/