Chadron PD Arrests Two for felony Drug Possession

On October 29, 2016 officers with the Chadron Police Department were called to a residence in the 800 block of Maple Street regarding a report of an alleged odor of marijuana coming from Apartment #13. Officers had contact with the renters of the apartment and identified them as 33 year old Cassie J. Owen and 28 year old Colin Ladeaux. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence and subsequently searched the apartment. During the course of the search, officers located marijuana paraphernalia and an eye glass container with several items associated with methamphetamine use. Officers seized the items and sent them to the Nebraska State Crime Lab for analysis. On December 30, 2016 officers received confirmation back from the Nebraska State Crime Lab, that all the items seized from the search of Owen’s and Ladeaux’s apartment confirmed the presence of Methamphetamine. Both Owen and Ladeaux were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine under Nebraska State Statute 28-416, a class IV felony. Both Owen and Ladeaux were transported and released to the Dawes County Jail. “We encourage citizen to provide information, related to illegal drugs or other crimes to your local law enforcement agency or you can utilize the Nebraska State Crime Stoppers website to make a “tip” online while remaining anonymous. You may be eligible for a reward,” says Officer Matt Freeman.