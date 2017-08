According to Barb McDaniel of Chadron, “The City of Chadron is reminding residents, students and visitors that there is no parking between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on the north side of 10th Street east of the tennis court to Cedar Street. This area is adjacent to the Chadron Aquatics and Wellness Center and Chadron High School. Those in violation will be ticketed.”