Chadron NE State Fly-In Wrap From Gregory Yanker

According to Chadron City Manager Greogory Yanker, “The City of Chadron has just wrapped up the 2018 State Fly-In and Airshow located at the Chadron Municipal Airport. The event kicked off with a bang with a dinner and USO style show and dance on Friday night and culminated with an airshow on Saturday and honoring of our World War II veterans.

The preliminary numbers are in for the event and are broken down below:

June 8th

280 People attended the show (not including the volunteers and staff working the event)

June 9th

900 People attended the event throughout the day

116 Volunteers (Not including City Staff and Fire Rescue)

35 Visiting Aircraft

56 Young Eagle Youth Rides

260 Saturday Night WWII Honors Ceremony

100 Attendees Talent Show

June 10th

30 People attended the sendoff breakfast.

The City would like to give a big thanks to all of our Volunteers that helped during this event. Without

the generosity of folks like this we would not be able to put on such a great event for the people of

Chadron. We would also like to give a big thanks to all of the committee members who put in long hours

and sleepless nights helping to get this event ready. We would also like to give a big thank you to all of

our sponsors and partners who helped with this event. Lastly we would like to thank all of our City Staff

who put in long hours prior to the event and during the event.