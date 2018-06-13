Chadron NE State Fly-In Wrap From Gregory Yanker

According to Chadron City Manager Greogory Yanker, “The City of Chadron has just wrapped up the 2018 State Fly-In and Airshow located at the Chadron Municipal Airport. The event kicked off with a bang with a dinner and USO style show and dance on Friday night and culminated with an airshow on Saturday and honoring of our World War II veterans.
The preliminary numbers are in for the event and are broken down below:
June 8th
280 People attended the show (not including the volunteers and staff working the event)
June 9th
900 People attended the event throughout the day
116 Volunteers (Not including City Staff and Fire Rescue)
35 Visiting Aircraft
56 Young Eagle Youth Rides
260 Saturday Night WWII Honors Ceremony
100 Attendees Talent Show
June 10th
30 People attended the sendoff breakfast.
The City would like to give a big thanks to all of our Volunteers that helped during this event. Without
the generosity of folks like this we would not be able to put on such a great event for the people of
Chadron. We would also like to give a big thanks to all of the committee members who put in long hours
and sleepless nights helping to get this event ready. We would also like to give a big thank you to all of
our sponsors and partners who helped with this event. Lastly we would like to thank all of our City Staff
who put in long hours prior to the event and during the event.
