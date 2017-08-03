Chadron Meth Bust

According to Chadron Police Lt. Richard Hickstein “On Wednesday, July 27, 2017, the Chadron Police Department received information of possible methamphetamine use at the residence of 401 East Second Street. Officer Patrick Young conducted an investigation, which led to the service of a search warrant at the residence on August 1, 2017. During the search of the residence, officers seized plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine residue inside of them. Additionally, items related to the use of methamphetamine were seized to include glass pipes and hypodermic syringes.”

“It was known that three minor children lived at the residence, with their mother, 26 Year Old Brittany Carder. At the time the warrant was served none of the children nor Carder were home. Upon completion of the warrant, information was obtained that Carder and the children may be in the Black Hills region of South Dakota. The Chadron Police Department notified South Dakota authorities and requested them to be on the lookout for Carder and the children. As a result, Carder was pulled over on a traffic stop by the Hot Springs Police Department. During the traffic stop officers located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Carder was placed into custody in South Dakota and is currently being held with no bond.”

“Reports are being sent to the Dawes County Attorney’s Office for review of potential charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.”

“The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the WING Drug Task Force, The Hot Springs Police Department, and the Department of Health and Human Services for South Dakota and Nebraska.”