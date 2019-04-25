Chadron man found dead in his pickup

A Chadron man has been found dead in his pickup.

According to Dawes County Attorney and Coroner Vance Haug, Dawes County Sheriff Deputies were called to investigate the death of 51 year old Patrick Wess in a rural Dawes County forested area. Wess was a Chadron resident.



Wess was found in his pickup by a camper who was visiting the area, Haug said.

“An examination of evidence at the scene and follow up interviews have led investigators to believe that Wess died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Haug.

An autopsy, additional interviews, and testing have been ordered as the investigation continues.