Chadron man arrested on a felony weapon charge

A Chadron man has been arrested on a felony weapon charge, and booked into the Dawes County Jail.

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “On Monday, November 12, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Pine Street in Chadron to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance. After interviewing witnesses and conducting a pat-down search on a Chadron man, brass knuckles were discovered concealed on his person. Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit is unlawful and 39 year-old Russell Ten Fingers was subsequently arrested and transported to the Dawes County Jail.”

Lordino said, “After reviewing his criminal history, officers confirmed that Mr. Ten Fingers is a convicted felon out of another state. Those convicted of a felony are not permitted to possess deadly weapons according to Nebraska Statute and Mr. Ten Fingers was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a felony. Mr. Ten Fingers was booked into the Dawes County Jail where he remains awaiting bond as of November 13.”