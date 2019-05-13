Chadron Man arrested for weapons charge and assault

A Chadron man has been arrested for a weapons charge and an assault on a health care professional.



According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, Richard Mann, 59, was taken into custody on May 9 after he caused physical harm to a member of Chadron Community Hospital’s nursing staff.

“Mann began talking to hospital staff about a gun that he claimed was in his pocket. Officers were able to locate and secure a concealed loaded revolver in his pants pocket,” Lordino said.

Once Mann was released from the hospital, he was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and charged with 3rd degree assault.

Mann was released on bond from the Dawes County Jail.

“This type of behavior is completely inappropriate in this setting. Health care professionals are there to help and have additional protections under Nebraska State Statutes. They do not need to be subjected to this type of behavior”, said Lordino.