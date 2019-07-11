Chadron man arrested for child pornography, sexual assault, attempted incest

A Chadron man has been arrested for possession of child pornography, attempted possession of child pornography, attempted sexual assault of a child, and attempted incest.

On the afternoon of July 10 the Chadron Police Department began an investigation related to 37 year old Jonathan Lame.

Lame attempted to get nude photographs of his 12 year female niece via text message.

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “Lame was subsequently arrested in Wilson Park where he thought he was meeting up with the 12 year old, but was contacted by Chadron police officers.”



Chadron Police obtained a search warrant for Lame’s residence located in the 500 block of Chapin Street. “Officers seized computers, a gaming console, cellular phones, and other media storage devices. Three juvenile children, all under the age of 12, were removed from the Lame house and released to Nebraska Health and Human Services,” Lordino said.

Lame was arrested for multiple felonies including: possession and an attempted possession of child pornography, attempted sexual assault of a child, and attempted incest.

Lame was transported to the Dawes County Jail, where his bond is set at 10% of $50,000.00.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Dawes County Attorney’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.