Chadron man arrested for assault

A Chadron man has been arrested for assault.

According to Chadron Police Lieutenant Richard Hickstein, Valentine High Hawk, 20, was taken into custody on June 29 after assaulting a female in the 600 block of Morehead Street.

“Officers arrived on scene and quickly learned that the assault victim had been cut on the leg by a sharp instrument. The victim was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and later released,” Lt. Hickstein said.

Officers located High Hawk in an alley behind his residence in Chadron.

“High Hawk had blood on his clothing and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Chadron Police Department and interviewed about the assault,” Lt. Hickstein added.

High Hawk was placed under arrest for Second Degree Assault, a Class IIA Felony, Minor in Possession of alcohol, a Class III Misdemeanor, and Disturbing the Peace, a Class III Misdemeanor.

High Hawk was lodged in the Dawes County jail. Bond was set at 10% of $25,000.