Chadron man arrested for 1st degree assault

A Chadron man has been arrested for assault and disturbing the peace.

Officers of the Chadron Police Department were dispatched to the 300 Block of East 3rd Street for a report of physical altercation on July 7 at approximately 04:30 a.m.



An adult male had been assaulted causing severe injuries to his face and head.

He was transported by the Chadron Fire Department to Chadron Community Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff for additional examination. His name was not released.

“Officers spoke with multiple witnesses in the area and examined evidence at the scene. A thorough investigation was conducted at that time, and continued for the next week,” Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said.

On July 17 officers of the Chadron Police Department arrested 28 year old Daniel Warby for 1st degree assault and disturbing the peace.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Chadron Fire Department.