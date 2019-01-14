Chadron Fire Department, Pine Ridge Mutual Aid Association to hold Tiensvold benefit

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department along with the Pine Ridge Mutual Aid Association are hosting a pancake breakfast benefit for Bob Tiensvold.



The benefit will be held on Jan. 20 at the Chadron Fire Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to the public.

Tiensvold was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in the summer of 2016. Before Christmas, Tiensvold found that the cancer had spread to his brain.

Tiensvold and his family have been making treatment trips to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, Rapid City, SD, and Denver, CO.

Donations can be made to First National Bank in Chadron at 315 W. 3rd street and also at https://www.paypal.me/teambob.