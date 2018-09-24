Chadron Fire Chief Releases Details On Structure Fire (Interview)



Photos by Hank Jackson

Over the weekend there was a structure fire in Chadron at Westview Trailer Court on West 2nd Street. According to Chadron Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt, “The Chadron Fire Department was dispatched about 1:40am on Saturday morning.” Rhembrandt says, “When we arrived on scene we had a single wide mobile home fully involved with another addition up to it that was fully involved and then a vehicle and a shed.” We spoke with Chief Rhembrandt about the fire, you can listen to that audio below.