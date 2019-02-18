Chadron female arrested for drugs at local park

A Chadron female has been arrested for possession of multiple drugs at a Chadron park.



According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, on Saturday Feb. 16 at approximately 10:50 a.m., Officer Newton of the Chadron Police Department was patrolling in Wilson Park. Officer Newton observed a female sitting in a parked motor vehicle who appeared emotionally upset. The female was identified as 23-year-old Taure Lame.

“During contact with Lame, Officer Newton smelled the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Officer Newton asked Lame to step out of the vehicle and in doing so she became aggressive towards the officers and failed to comply with their orders resulting in a physical altercation. Officers were able to control and detain her by handcuffing her while they continued to investigate,” Lordino said.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located 1.3 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia including 3 hypodermic needles.

Lordino said, “During the investigation it was learned the vehicle Lame was occupying had been reported stolen two days prior out of Sidney.”

Lame was placed under arrest and transported to the Dawes County Jail for the following offenses and bond was set at 10% of $25,000.00: