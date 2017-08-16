Chadron Eclipse Vendor Event



Chadron will be holding a Solar Eclipse Vendor Event this Sunday at the new Holiday Inn Express at 247 Ash Street staring at 2pm and ending at 7pm. There will be lots of beauty and health products from LipSense/SeneGence, Beauty Counter, Avon, Rodan & Fields and Advocare. For those looking into back to school gifts check out Scentsy, Usborne Book, Keep Collective Jewlery, and LuLaRoe Leggings. We spoke with Christa Katen about the event, you can listen to the audio below. Have a fun and safe eclipse weekend!