Chadron dog licensing fees to increase

Dog licensing fees will be increasing on Feb. 1 in the City of Chadron.

According to Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, “Take a moment to review the fee schedule below. See your local Veterinarian or stop by the Chadron Police Department to purchase your city dog license before the fees increase.”

Early Registration & New Dog License Fees

January of each year, City of Chadron dog licenses will be available at the following rates:



-Altered dogs (Spay or Neutered): $3.00

-Intact (Non-altered dogs): $11.00

Late Registration Dog License Fees

Starting Feb. 1 of each year, the following rates will apply:



-Altered dogs (Spay or Neutered): $20.00

-Intact (Non-altered dogs): $40.00

Exceptions

If after Feb. 1, your puppy turns six months old, you acquire a new dog, or you are new to the area and have brought your dog with you, you will have thirty days to register your dog at the lower January rates.



