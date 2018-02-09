Chadron Declares Snow Emergency

According to City of Chadron’s Bar McDaniel, “The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency from 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, until 10:00 a.m. or until streets are cleared.”

“The snow routes are as follows: Main Street from 1st Street to 5th Street; Chadron Avenue from 1st Street to 3rd Street; Morehead Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street; Second Street from Bordeaux Street to Morehead Street; Third Street from King Street to Mears Street.”

“When a snow emergency is declared, all vehicles and obstructions must be removed from the snow routes. Vehicles remaining on the routes may be towed at the owners’ expense.”

“The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.”