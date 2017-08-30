Chadron Community Hospital Receives A New MRI Machine



Chadron Community Hospital had an open house this past Friday to showcase their new MRI machine. With this MRI machine comes a dedicated staff to help you when you need it most. Eagle Radio Sales Associate Aaron Willey attended the open house. Willey spoke with Mindy Smith and she explained the differences between the need for an MRI or CT. She also explained what the new MRI machine is capable of doing for different situations and why it is such a benefit to have it at Chadron Community Hospital. The addition of this MRI to Chadron Community Hospital has been seen regionally as they average about two to three MRI scans a weekday. Jodi Dannar, Director of Radiology, commented saying it has been a wonderful addition to the hospital and we are very happy to be able to assist patients here in Chadron.