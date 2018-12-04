Chadron Community Hospital donates to “Feed a Hungry Senior” program

By Lea Griese, Marketing Coordinator at Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services

Christmas came a little early for the Chadron Senior Center thanks to the employees at Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services. Through the month of October and November CCH&HS employees competed in a penny war to raise money for the hungry in our community.

Last week Lynn Mathis presented a check for $618.50 on behalf of CCH &HS employees to Rachel Johnson, Volunteer Services Director at Northwest Community Action Partnership and Sheila Motz, Chadron Senior Center Director to benefit the Feed a Hungry Senior program. The program aims to end senior hunger in Chadron by giving the gift of Meals on Wheels or Chadron Senior Center Meals to the elderly in the community.



These programs fill a necessary gap for the seniors who do not qualify for funding yet they can’t afford to purchase a nutritious meal on their own. The program also provides a critical social network and safety net for the seniors.