Chadron Community Hospital celebrates 4-H baby

By Lea Griese

Chadron Community Hospital

In honor of Nebraska 4-H Month, Dawes County Jr. Leaders in partnership with Chadron Community Hospital celebrate the first baby of February.

Winston Davis Marshall was born Feb. 5 at 12:04 p.m., weighing 7 lbs and 12 oz and measuring 20 inches long.



The parents are Josephine and Abe Marshall. They received a special basket of goodies, courtesy of Dawes County 4-H families and other sponsors.

All members, clubs, and volunteers are encouraged to donate to this project, making it a program wide service learning project. Through its pledge of “hands to larger service,” 4-H has historically given back to the community through food drives, visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, trash pickup, mentoring programs, and the Care and Share program. By determining community needs and helping to find solutions to local challenges, young people are learning caring, leadership, and the importance of civic responsibility.

For more information contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at (308) 432-3373.