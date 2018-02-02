Chadron Community Hospital At Creative Peak With Video Submission



When it comes to Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services the name says it all. A lot of what is done at the Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services is done with the community in mind. This past year Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services submitted a video in the “My Hospital, My Community” contest put on by Athena Health.

The “My Hospital, My Community” contest has been going for three years to show the importance of hospitals in communities and to create awareness about the unique challenges community hospitals face. Athena Health wanted to bring life stories from rural hospitals across the country to showcase the importance each has to the community.

Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services submitted a video entitled “The Twelve Days of Illness”. Chad Turner, Vice President of Community Health System for Athena Health, said, “The video posted by Chadron Community Hospital and Health Service would have won the most creative video prize if there was such a thing.” You can hear the audio interview below.