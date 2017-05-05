Chadron Community Hospital Announces Brown As New Financial Officer



Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services is excited to announce the newest member of our team, Jennifer Brown, CFO! Ms. Brown accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer after the retirement of Russ Bohnenkamp, who had been with CCH&HS for the past 31 years. Jennifer is a Nebraska native from Creighton and comes to us with 17 years of experience from the Gardner, Loutzenhiser and Ryan, PC (GLR) (formerly Fred A. Lockwood & Co., P.C.). She resides in Chadron with her husband, Bryan and two children, Sydney and Noah. Ms. Brown is an active member of our community as the President of Chadron Kiwanis Club and Secretary for Chadron Youth Baseball. Congratulations Jennifer, and welcome to the team!