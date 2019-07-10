Chadron Colter Run will finish with jumbotron video of racers approaching finish line

By: Dave Collins

Eagle Communications Sports Director

Fur Trade Days is approaching quickly in Chadron and runners are invited to register for the annual Colter Run, which features an exciting new start and finish line this summer.

Participants can enter a two-mile fun run/walk, or competitive 5K and 10K race as part of their Fur Trade Days celebrations. The event is Saturday morning, taking off at 7:30 from the front of the recreation PAC building on the north-facing side.

Early registrations remain open online for $20, or participants can register on race day beginning at 6:30 for $25. Visit the official race website for details on courses, t-shirts, records and other items of note regarding the event.

Participants heading toward the finish line will be greeted inside the new surroundings of Don Beebe Stadium and be able to see live video of themselves on the jumbotron.

Chadron Rotary Member and Race Director Ben Watson says, “The Chadron Rotary Club is excited to continue the tradition of the Colter Run, nearing 40 years now as one of the most challenging 5 and 10k’s in Nebraska. We are thankful for Chadron State College and the College Relations Team in providing a new exciting element to the race this year with the use of the jumbotron and sound system. I encourage everyone to pre-register to guarantee a race shirt and save $5.”

Participants are urged to park in the lot just south of the administration building.

Per the event website the Colter Run was established to honor mountain man John Colter, who in 1811 ran 300 miles in nearly 11 days to escape the pursuing Blackfeet Indians. The race commemorates the endurance it took by Colter to run so many miles while being pursued in challenging surroundings.