Chadron Clipped 2-1 in State Softball Opening Round

The Chadron Cardinal softball team is playing for its season Thursday at the Class C State Tournament.

In a 4-5 seed match-up that produced a good one-run game Wednesday with Arlington, Chadron struck first but Arlington wound up coming out ahead 2-1 to force Chadron into the elimination bracket.

Neither offense could produce runs through most of the game before Chadron took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth on a fielder’s choice groundout that scored Kylee Garrett. Arlington started its half of the sixth with a walk followed by a Chadron error that put runners on second and third with no outs. An RBI groundout tied the game at one then Arlington sacrificed home the go-ahead run.

Chadron was able to get the tying run on base in the top of the seventh with a walk but the next three hitters were retired to end it.

Chadron’s Dana Dunbar pitched a complete game allowing only 2 hits and striking out four. Arlington’s pitcher struck out 14 Cardinals and the teams combined for five errors and five hits.

The Cardinals are playing again at 8:00 Thursday morning and will face the #8 seed in the Class C bracket – Guardian Angels CC, which lost 11-0 to the top seed Malcolm.

If Chadron can win and stay alive they’ll play again right away.