Chadron City Power Outage TONIGHT

According to Nebraska Public Power District Media Spokesperson Mark Becker, NPPD will again try to complete repairs tonight with WAPA (Western Area Power Administration) to a Chadron substation beginning at 7:30pm. Power to the city, and some rural customers will be shut off. Beckers says the time frame looks to be around “three hours depending on repairs being done”. Becker says to remember to back up computers, keep refrigerators shut, and he also recommends keeping some lights on in your residence so you know when the power comes back on.