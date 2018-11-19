Chadron City Council agenda for Nov. 19

Chadron City Council Meeting Agenda, Nov. 19, 6:00 P.M.
-Call to Order
-Pledge of Allegiance
-Mayor reads the following before continuing with the meeting:
“As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby
given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall
inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
-Roll Call
-Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-23, November 5, 2018
- Correspondence
- Minutes for Boards and Commissions
- Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
- Fire Department Membership Update
- Introduction of New City Employee: Kayla Valdez, Children’s Librarian
- Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) –
Report and Update
- Appointment to the Housing Authority Board
- Resolution No. 2018-106 To Allow for Temporary Use of Highway US-20 at the Intersection of Highway US-20 and Main Street for the 2018 Parade of Lights on
Thursday, December 6, 2018
- Resolution No. 2018-107 To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 1, Block 36, Western Town Lot Company 3rd Addition, also described as 202 Ann Street
- Resolution No. 2018-108 To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 5, Replat of Lot 7, Kenwood Annex, also described as 350 North Pine Street
- Resolution No. 2018-109 To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 5, Block 43, Western Town Lot Company 3rd Addition, also described as 634 Bordeaux Street
- Resolution No. 2018-110 To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 3, Block 55, Pioneer Townsite Company 1st Addition, also described as 620 Morehead Street
- Motion to Approve Claims
- City Manager Report (Information Only, No Action Required)
- Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
- Nebraska Water Environment Associaton – Silver Safety Award
- Resolution No. 2018-111 To Excuse Absence of Councilmember(s)
- Council Closing Comments
- Adjourn
