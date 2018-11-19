Panhandle Post

Chadron City Council agenda for Nov. 19

Chadron City Council Meeting Agenda, Nov. 19, 6:00 P.M.

-Call to Order

-Pledge of Allegiance

-Mayor reads the following before continuing with the meeting:

“As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby

given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall

inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”  

-Roll Call

-Approval of Agenda

 

  1.  Consent Agenda

 

  1. Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-23, November 5, 2018
  2. Correspondence
  3. Minutes for Boards and Commissions
  4. Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report
  5. Fire Department Membership Update

 

  1. Introduction of New City Employee:  Kayla Valdez, Children’s Librarian

 

  1. Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) –

Report and Update

 

  1. Appointment to the Housing Authority Board

 

  1. Resolution No. 2018-106  To Allow for Temporary Use of Highway US-20 at the Intersection of Highway US-20 and Main Street for the 2018 Parade of Lights on

Thursday, December 6, 2018

 

  1. Resolution No. 2018-107  To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 1, Block 36, Western Town Lot Company 3rd Addition, also described as 202 Ann Street

 

  1. Resolution No. 2018-108  To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 5, Replat of Lot 7, Kenwood Annex, also described as 350 North Pine Street
  2. Resolution No. 2018-109  To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 5, Block 43, Western Town Lot Company 3rd Addition, also described as 634 Bordeaux Street

 

  1. Resolution No. 2018-110  To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 3, Block 55, Pioneer Townsite Company 1st Addition, also described as 620 Morehead Street

 

  1. Motion to Approve Claims

 

  1. City Manager Report   (Information Only, No Action Required)

 

  1. Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule
  2. Nebraska Water Environment Associaton – Silver Safety Award

 

  1. Resolution No. 2018-111  To Excuse Absence of Councilmember(s)

 

  1. Council Closing Comments

 

  1. Adjourn

 

