Chadron City Council agenda for Nov. 19

Chadron City Council Meeting Agenda, Nov. 19, 6:00 P.M.



-Call to Order

-Pledge of Allegiance

-Mayor reads the following before continuing with the meeting:

“As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby

given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall

inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”

-Roll Call

-Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda

Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2018-23, November 5, 2018 Correspondence Minutes for Boards and Commissions Monthly Treasurer’s Report and Water Report Fire Department Membership Update

Introduction of New City Employee: Kayla Valdez, Children’s Librarian

Deb Cottier, Executive Director, Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation (NNDC) –

Report and Update

Appointment to the Housing Authority Board

Resolution No. 2018-106 To Allow for Temporary Use of Highway US-20 at the Intersection of Highway US-20 and Main Street for the 2018 Parade of Lights on

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Resolution No. 2018-107 To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 1, Block 36, Western Town Lot Company 3 rd Addition, also described as 202 Ann Street

Resolution No. 2018-108 To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 5, Replat of Lot 7, Kenwood Annex, also described as 350 North Pine Street Resolution No. 2018-109 To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 5, Block 43, Western Town Lot Company 3 rd Addition, also described as 634 Bordeaux Street

Resolution No. 2018-110 To Place a Lien for Outstanding Utility Charges Against Lot 3, Block 55, Pioneer Townsite Company 1 st Addition, also described as 620 Morehead Street

Motion to Approve Claims

City Manager Report (Information Only, No Action Required)

Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule Nebraska Water Environment Associaton – Silver Safety Award

Resolution No. 2018-111 To Excuse Absence of Councilmember(s)

Council Closing Comments